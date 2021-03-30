Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Known Issues For Season 2 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's new Season 2 Reloaded update is out now, but the rollout hasn't been completely smooth sailing. Some issues have cropped up, including one that sounds somewhat serious. Treyarch has now outlined some of the known issues.

Posting on Twitter, the studio said it's discovered a bug that resets classes for some users who played during the first hour after the update went live. If you logged in after around 10 PM PT, you should be fine. But if you played between 9-10 PM PT, well, it's not good news. Those players will need to restart the game and recreate their classes.

Another known issue involves players receiving an erroneous pop-up message. When players try to join a friend's match, they might see the pop-up message informing them about getting a loss and a ladder point penalty. You can get around this issue by selecting "Quit Match," and thankfully it does not actually result in a penalty to your account.

Note: We’ve identified an issue that reset classes for some players during the first hour of the new update.

Players who logged in after approximately 10PM PT should be unaffected. Those who played between around 9PM - 10PM PT will need to restart the game and recreate classes. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 30, 2021

Known issue: When attempting to join on a friend, players may see an erroneous pop-up message: “Quitting with 3 or fewer players on your team will result in a loss and a ladder point penalty.”

This can be dismissed by selecting “Quit Match” without any effect on your account. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 30, 2021

The Season 2 Reloaded update is a massive one, bringing new maps, modes, features, and more to the popular military shooter--here's a rundown of Season 2 Reloaded and the patch notes. A new patch for Warzone is coming later today, March 30, so check back soon for more.