Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is Getting Jungle Map And New Weapons

More Year 2 content has been announced for Black Ops Cold War, including Treyarch's classic Jungle map.

Year 2 content continues for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, as Treyarch's April 14 blog post details a new multiplayer map, two weapons, Zombies updates, and more on the way.

Black Ops Cold War's Year 2 content kicked off back in March with the new Vargo 52 assault rifle and the remastered WMD map being added to the game. Now, Treyarch has officially announced that Jungle from 2010's Call of Duty: Black Ops will be the next map arriving for Year 2 of Black Ops Cold War.

In addition to Jungle, players can expect two new weapons to become available. One ranged weapon and one melee weapon will be added for use in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. The announcement also included that new operator skins, weapon blueprints, finishing moves, and cosmetics will be arriving in a new series of store bundles. Most of the details are vague, but one of the cosmetic bundles will include a Zombies-themed bundle.

Release dates weren't provided for any of the upcoming Year 2 content, but Treyarch says Jungle and the ranged weapon will be added in the coming weeks, while the new melee weapon is set to arrive in the "not-too-distant future."

Unfortunately, Black Ops Cold War isn't getting any new Zombies maps, but Treyarch does mention plans to bring several changes to Outbreak and Onslaught, which will arrive with the Season 3 update for Vanguard and Warzone. The developer also teases a secret being added for Zombies players who have conquered every main quest that Black Ops Cold War has to offer.

Call of Duty Season 3 is set to arrive on April 27, bringing a new battle pass and major updates to Vanguard and Warzone. Treyarch's blog also detailed future updates for Call of Duty: Vanguard's Zombies mode, which will finally receive traditional round-based maps later in the year.

