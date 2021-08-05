Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gets Among Us-Style Double Agent Mode

One of the most noteworthy new features in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's big new Season 5 update is a new mode called Double Agent. Similar to Among Us and Trouble in Terrorist Town, Double Agent is a game of cat-and-mouse, of sorts, as Double Agent characters try to sabotage a mission and stay cloaked.

This is a new mode for Call of Duty in general. There are 10 players in a match, and players are assigned to one of three roles. You can see a rundown of the roles and their missions below, as written by Activision:

Double Agents , who must either eliminate everyone else or successfully set off explosive charges around the map.

, who must either eliminate everyone else or successfully set off explosive charges around the map. The Investigator , who can use clues to target suspected Double Agents as Wanted criminals.

, who can use clues to target suspected Double Agents as Wanted criminals. Operatives, who must work together to identify and eliminate the Double Agents before it’s too late.

Players begin with a pistol and can add more firepower in the "Preparing Stage" of the match by finding weapons on the map. Double Agents can a variety of tools to stay hidden, including gas mines, counter spy plans, combat bows, and attack helicopters.

Investigators can use trophy systems, stimshots, and hand cannons; they also can see the footprints of a the person who killed their teammate to help in their detective work. Investigators are also able to designate someone as "suspicious" and launch a Wanted order against them.

Double Agent is coming to Black Ops Cold War

Meanwhile, regular Operative players need to then work together to piece the clues together and discover the true identity of Double Agents. Working together by voice chat is strongly encouraged. Double Agent is playable in matchmaking or by creating your own custom lobby with friends. Double Agent matches take place on existing maps and new ones coming in Season 5.

Season 5 is a huge update for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. In addition to Double Agent, it ushers in five more multiplayer maps, three new Operators, more weapons, and potentially teasers for Call of Duty: Vanguard. Check out GameSpot's Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 5 overview to learn more.