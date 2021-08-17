Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War August 17 Patch Notes Address Double Agent Issues And More

A new update has been made available for Black Ops Cold War, as the Call of Duty community eagerly awaits the full reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard later this week.

The August 17 update makes some stability adjustments to the Among Us-style Double Agent mode and adds similar stability improvements for Zombies. Additionally, the reduction in bullet velocity for the Agency Suppressor attachment dropping it from -30% to -15% that was supposed to go live last week is now represented in the game.

Beyond the bug fixes and balance changes, developer Treyarch said Zombies players have yet to discover a special Easter egg in Mauer der Toten that was added last week. The studio said this "little something" is "nothing crazy, just a bit of fun." If you think you've discovered it, you can reach out to Treyarch on Twitter.

The Marshal comes to Black Ops Cold War on August 18

Looking ahead, a new secondary shotgun-style pistol weapon called Marshal is coming to Black Ops Cold War on August 18. You can unlock it by completing an in-game challenge or by purchasing it outright with real money.

The full patch notes for the August 17 Black Ops Cold War update can be seen below, as posted by Treyarch. For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of how to unlock new Season 5 weapons like the EM2, TEC-9, and the Cane.

Activision Blizzard is currently being sued by the state of California over its culture of sexual harassment and discrimination against women. In the wake of the lawsuit, developers walked out and several high-ranking staffers were ousted from the company.

Black Ops Cold War August 17 Patch Notes

Weapon Tuning

Assault Rifles (All) Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty on Agency Suppressor attachment from -30% to -15%.



Create-a-Class

Custom Mods Full Custom Mod support added for Launchers, Special weapons, and Melee weapons. [August 12]



MULTIPLAYER

Stability

Double Agent Fixed various stability issues encountered in Double Agent.



ZOMBIES

Stability

Fixed stability issues related to the Death Perception Perk, Outbreak World Events, Outbreak Jump Pads, and the Disciple enemy.

Outbreak

Gameplay Added improvements to the triggering conditions for the Omega Helicopter. Addressed an issue that prevented the player from receiving the correct amount of Salvage from the Omega Helicopter when Death Perception is equipped. Addressed an issue that caused the Omega Helicopter to unintentionally spawn and activate on initial player spawn locations.

Objectives Addressed an issue that prevented the Holdout Objective lighting from turning off after completing the Objective in Collateral. Addressed an issue that prevented the Disciple's drain attack beam from appearing when used against Objective targets.



Equipment

LT53 Kazimir Salvage cost reduced from 2,000 to 1,500. [August 12] Addressed an issue that allowed duplication of the LT53 Kazimir.



Pack-a-Punch

Players can now prevent the application of Pack-a-Punch camos on weapons by using a melee attack on the Pack-a-Punch Machine before packing the weapon. [August 12] Players can also lock in the Pack-a-Punch Tier I or Tier II camo by using a melee attack on the machine after packing the weapon to their preferred tier.



Accessibility