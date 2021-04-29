Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War April 29 Patch Notes Include Zombies Fixes, Gunfight Tournament

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's weekly update arrived on Thursday April 29, and this week introduces a new Gunfight tournament to the playlist, some small updates for challenges, and fixes for Zombies.

Cold War's 2v2 Gunfight tournaments are back with more exclusive rewards that are earned by winning and fighting your way through the tournament bracket. Luckily, Treyarch announced that you're still able to earn the tournament rewards from the previous Gunfight tournament, so you don't have to worry about missing out. You just need to fight through the bracket and win twice, as Gunfight tournament prizes are now queued. The tournament will be available from now until May 6.

In addition to Gunfight tournaments being added, the playlist refresh also switches the new Diesel map from a 3v3 Face Off playlist to 6v6 moshpit of modes. The Sticks and Stones party mode is also still available to enjoy.

Changes have also been made to Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer challenges. Players now retain progress for their multiplayer, daily, and season challenges even if they quit multiplayer matches. Today's update also fixes an issue where kills near a deployed trophy system were not counting towards the progress for the "Prepare and Survive" season challenge.

Just a few small issues were addressed for the Zombies mode, including stability fixes related to enemy spawns and the Phase Rift feature in Outbreak mode. Firebase Z also received a stability fix related to the Trials feature.

You can see the full patch notes below, as listed by Treyarch.

MULTIPLAYER

UI

Added Ping information while searching for a match.

Challenges

Progress for Multiplayer Challenges, Daily Challenges, and Season Challenges are now retained when players quit Multiplayer matches.

Addressed an issue where kills near a deployed Trophy System were not counting toward progress for the "Prepare and Survive" Season Challenge.

Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

New week of Gunfight Tournaments now available through May 6 with exclusive rewards.

Diesel 24/7 [NEW] (also available in Hardcore)

6v6 Moshpit of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Diesel.

Sticks and Stones

Snipers Only Moshpit

Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore)

Gunfight

Face Off (also available in Hardcore)

Multi-Team Moshpit

ZOMBIES

Weapons

Addressed an issue that prevented the Swiss K31's aim assist from functioning properly, which also affected Deadshot Daiquiri.

Outbreak

Added a stability fix related to enemy spawns.

Added a stability fix related to the Phase Rift feature.

Firebase Z

Added a stability fix related to Trials.

Featured Playlists