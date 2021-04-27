Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War April 27 Patch Notes Include Much-Needed Fixes For Multiplayer And Zombies

Following the release of Call of Duty's Season 3, Treyarch released a new update today April 27 in order to iron out some of the bugs and crashes that have popped up. There are also various "stability fixes" to improve the quality of life for Black Ops Cold War.

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

Modes

Sticks and Stones

Addressed an issue where Tomahawk kills awarded 100 points instead of the 50 points shown on screen.

Addressed an issue where Finishing Moves weren't being counted as a melee kill.

Snipers Only Moshpit

Restricted Ballistic Knife from use in Snipers Only Moshpit. (April 26)

Operator Missions

Addressed an issue with Beck's Season Three Battle Pass Operator Mission ("Block 1000 incoming damage with player-inserted Armor Plates") not progressing correctly in Multi-Team modes.

Scoreboard

Addressed an issue where the scoreboard could lose functionality.

Addressed an issue where players were unable to inspect other players in the scoreboard.

Addressed an issue where the column that would display the amount of "Downs" for players was not shown.

Progression

Addressed a rare display issue that could cause Match Bonus XP to appear as a negative value.

Outbreak

Stability

Fixed a crash that could occur when migrating hosts during an Objective.

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Removed Crossroads from Onslaught map rotation for maintenance.

The Call of Duty blog also detailed what player's can expect from Black Ops Cold War this week. This includes playlist updates and new cosmetic bundles coming to the shop.