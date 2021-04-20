Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War April 20 Patch Notes Teaser Reveals What's Coming

Ahead of Season 3's launch for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, developer Treyarch is releasing an update that introduces a series of new features, weapon balance changes, and more that set the stage for what's to come.

This update goes live at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET on April 20 and players will immediately notice some changes. The lobby theme is being updated to reflect the launch of Season 3. In terms of content, the new Strafe Run scorestreak will be added in the update, along with the new cargo truck, increased XP for zombies, split-screen updates, and a feature that lets you randomize which Operator you want to play as.

The battle royale game Warzone is getting its own Season 3 update as well, but not until 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET on April 21.

Coming in tonight's update at 9PM PT / 12AM ET:

• New lobby theme

• Strafe Run Scorestreak

• Cargo Truck

• New weapon tuning

• League Play Combat Record

• Increased XP in Zombies

• Expanded Outbreak objectives

• Split-screen updates

• Operator Randomizer feature + more pic.twitter.com/MHHMCibaRF — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 20, 2021

Weapon tuning changes are on the way as well for all LMGS, all shotguns, the FFAR 1, and the Krig 6. Assault rifle barrel attachments are also getting tuned, as is SMG sprint speed.

New weapon tuning incoming in our #BlackOpsColdWar pre-season update for:

• All LMGs

• All shotguns (including the Streetsweeper)

• FFAR 1

• Krig 6

• Assault rifle Barrel attachments

• SMG sprint speed

+ more

Full patch notes tomorrow! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 20, 2021

Weapon unlock challenges for Zombies are also included with the Season 3 update for a variety of weapons, including the Groza, Mac-10, R1 Shadowhunter, the ZRG 20mm, and more. The complete patch notes are coming tomorrow, April 21.

Per Activision's previous announcement, this update will be between 8 GB and 13 GB depending on your platform. You can see the rundown of file sizes below.

Black Ops Cold War Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 12.3 GB

12.3 GB PlayStation 4: 8.1 GB

8.1 GB Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 11.6 GB

11.6 GB Xbox One: 8.3 GB

8.3 GB PC: 13.1 GB

Also coming in Season Three... Weapon Unlock Challenges in Zombies! Including:

• Groza

• MAC-10

• Streetsweeper

• FARA 83

• LC10

• R1 Shadowhunter

• ZRG 20mm

• Sledgehammer

• Wakizashi

• Machete

• E-Tool

• Ballistic Knife

+ more

🧟🧟‍♀️🧟 pic.twitter.com/hwdcw2NpbT — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 20, 2021

The Season 3 update for Black Ops Cold War is a big one. In addition to all of these changes, the update will introduce new maps and modes, in addition to more weapons. Check out GameSpot's full Season 3 rundown to learn more.