Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War And Zombies Will Be Free For A Week To Celebrate Season 2

To celebrate the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's big new Season 2 update, the developer is making the game's multiplayer and Zombies modes completely free.

From February 25-March 4, players can check out the full multiplayer and Zombies suite at no cost. This includes the brand-new Outbreak mode for Zombies, along with some of the new content and maps coming to Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Warzone is always free, but players can also look forward to new content with the Season 2 update including new points of interest to explore on the map, a new mode called Exfiltration, and more mysterious to solve across Verdansk.

Additionally, there will be a double XP event for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone beginning at 10 AM PT on February 26 and ending the same time on March 1. PlayStation users are treated to a 24-hour head-start, with their double XP promo beginning February 25 at 10 AM PT.

