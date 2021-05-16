Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone: When Does CoD Season 4 Start?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are both in the middle of Season 3, but we already have an idea of when Season 4 is going to start because of when the battle pass ends. Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software haven't said anything officially, but based on the information that is public, it will likely be June when we enter the next phase for the two games.

When does Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 start?

The current Call of Duty battle pass ends on June 16 at midnight ET, which is 9 PM ET on June 15. This means that Season 4 will likely kick off at the same time or slightly afterward, assuming Activision doesn't have some kind of buffer event planned.

This means that you'll want to complete the challenges and tiers in the game's current battle pass before that date. After that point, you will need to get the new battle pass, which will likely be used for the entirety of Season 4.

What's included in Season 4?

This is a big mystery for now. Season 3 began after a bunch of teasers that indicated a nuclear bomb was going to destroy the Warzone map, and that's exactly what ended up happening. It sent us back in time several decades, changing history as more Black Ops Cold War elements were introduced.

For Season 4, it's highly unlikely they're going to pull the same trick again, but we expect the same sort of trickle of information and teasers in the few weeks leading up to its launch. The story surrounding Warzone has involved elements from the main games' characters are well as Zombies, and this could continue, but we'll have to wait for teasers before we know where they're taking it next.