Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Adds Smaller Daytime Miami Strike Map Next Week

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is changing things up next week with the launch of a new version of the Miami multiplayer map. As announced by developer Treyarch on Twitter, the new version has a "close-quarters" layout and has been designed as a 6v6 map. What's more, this map takes place in the daytime as opposed to nighttime from the original version.

To give players every opportunity to play the map, Treyarch is creating a 24/7 playlist for Miami Strike when the map releases next week.

Sun’s up, guns up. Miami Strike comes to 6v6 next week with a new close-quarters layout and 24/7 playlist. pic.twitter.com/umoaxxfYPq — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 24, 2021

The original Miami map was criticized by players for being too dark, making it difficult to track enemies. The map is also very big, so matches often get cut off by time instead of kill count. It makes for simply not a very fun experience running around the map to find enemies.

It seems Treyarch has listened to the feedback and is responding with a new version of Miami. As you can see in the video above, the total size of the playable spaces has been cut down, which should lead to faster engagements. Other new elements appear to have been added to the Strike version of Miami as well.

It's not precisely clear when Miami Strike will be added to Black Ops Cold War, but Treyarch has teased a mid-season update is coming next week, so it could be included in that. As for what's on the immediate horizon for Black Ops Cold War, check out GameSpot's rundown of all the new modes, events, and store bundles in Black Ops Cold War this week.