Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Isn't Happening Yet - Report

A few weeks ago, a report from Insider Gaming claimed that a sequel to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare was in development at Sledgehammer Games. Now, a follow-up report from the same outlet contradicts those rumors, saying that Advanced Warfare 2 is not a project that any Call of Duty developer is working on right now.

This latter report states that any project in development at Sledgehammer Games is in such early stages that it's likely to change. It also claims that Call of Duty is moving towards a release every two years, instead of the famous annual schedule that it's stuck to for decades, which would mean that the next Sledgehammer entry would come in 2026.

For those asking what rumors — there’s an unverified rumor that Advanced Warfare 2 from Sledgehammer is coming in 2025. We cannot confirm this at all, and it also seems unlikely Activision won’t give Treyarch’s 2024 game a 2 year cycle. pic.twitter.com/Bm0rnAiznL — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 5, 2022

Other COD-focused outlets like CharlieIntel expressed skepticism of the original claim that Advanced Warfare 2 was in development. Overall, given that the project in question will likely come out in four years, I doubt that the people working on the game even have a concrete idea of what it is yet.

Given that Call of Duty's future-looking entries like Advanced Warfare and Infinite Warfare didn't fare well with fans compared to other games in the series, the possibility of an Advanced Warfare revival seemed remote at best. However, Call of Duty's recent World War 2-themed entries like Vanguard have also paled in comparison to the likes of the just-released Modern Warfare 2, so perhaps they'll end up trying it after all. Regardless, it'll be a while before we see the ultimate decision.