Call Of Duty 2021's Code Name May Be Slipstream

The next entry in the Call of Duty series is rumored to be codenamed "Slipstream." That's according to @Helba_The_AI, who runs blizztrack.com, a site that tracks updates and uploads to Activision Blizzard's storefront, Battle.net.

#cod2021 aka Fore is called Call of Duty: Slipstream and here is the logos for it pic.twitter.com/YMKEQHSy8L — Helba (@Helba_The_AI) June 29, 2021

Helba shared on Twitter that there is what appears to be files related to Call of Duty 2021 that have been uploaded to Battle.net, alongside logos with the name "Slipstream." While Activision Blizzard did confirm that the next Call of Duty is in development with Sledgehammer Games leading, the game has not been officially revealed or given a release date. Sledgehammer assisted with the development of Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War and led development on WWII. The next Call of Duty will also integrate with the Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale.

Helba also tweeted that the next Call of Duty may have an alpha coming soon, based on some text found in Battle.net's files. Earlier this year it was reported that the next Call of Duty game will be titled Vanguard and would take place during World War II. While the Vanguard title may be the official name of the game, the Slipstream title could possibly be used to secretly test the game or to avoid the official name of the game from being leaked.

It was also reported that the game would be using the IW8 engine, which was used for Modern Warfare and Warzone. Black Ops Cold War used its own engine and Warzone did not swap to the Cold War engine when it released, so Activision Blizzard might be trying to have a more unified Call of Duty experience across all titles moving forward.

While the code name and logo are not confirmed to be real, neither provides much information about the upcoming title. Activision Blizzard will most likely reveal the new title in the coming months, as Black Ops Cold War was revealed in late August last year, before releasing on November 13.