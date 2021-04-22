Call Of Duty 2021 Reveal Might Not Happen Soon

Call of Duty fans eager to learn more about the next installment in the mainline series might want to get comfortable. Activision's Call of Duty boss, Robert Kostich, said in a new interview that the reveal of 2021's new game--which is believed to be another World War II entry from Sledgehammer Games--might not happen until later in the year than normal.

Asked directly by GamesBeat if the announcement of this year's Call of Duty game would be shifted later in the year, Kostich confirmed, "We're probably shifting a bit more in that direction."

Part of the reason why Activision is shifting its announcement schedule for the new Call of Duty game is because so much is happening in the free-to-play battle royale game Warzone. Season 3 kicked off today, April 22, and Activision seemingly wants to keep the focus on that game for the time being.

"We want to focus on that with the community, focus on the journey with them," he said.

Kostich also teased that the reveal of this year's new premium Call of Duty game could happen, at least in part, inside Warzone as was the case for the Black Ops Cold War reveal in 2020.

"As you saw last year, we did some cool things in terms of integrating the reveal of Black Ops into Warzone. Those are the things we want to orchestrate and provide to our community, letting them discover Call of Duty themselves in their play experience," Kostich said. "That part's been fun for us and our development teams. Marketing is changing within Call of Duty, how we get the community to participate and uncover things for us. It might be happening later, but it's all part of a broader agenda to bring the community along on a fun journey."

Historically, Activision would announce the year's new Call of Duty game in April or May, with more reveals planned for June during E3. That formula has changed in recent years thanks in part to changes for E3 and a variety of other factors.

This year's new Call of Duty is rumored to be Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard. Sledgehammer Games, which developed 2017's Call of Duty: WWII, is said to be the developer. In addition to the rumored new Call of Duty game, Sledgehammer is a support studio for Warzone.