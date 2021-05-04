Call Of Duty 2021 Led By Sledgehammer Games, Coming This Fall With Warzone Integration

Activision Blizzard confirmed during its earnings call that the next Call of Duty entry will be led by Call of Duty: WWII developer Sledgehammer Games. A release date was not announced, but it's on track to launch this fall.

Details are vague, but Activision Blizzard hinted at the usual features: a single-player campaign, multiplayer, and a co-op component. The studio also said this Call of Duty entry is "built for next-gen," suggesting the title will take advantage of hardware features like Quick Resume on Xbox and the DualSense's adaptive triggers.

Coinciding with the news, Sledgehammer Games tweeted a GIF of WWE superstar The Undertake rising from a coffin. Sledgehammer has assisted development on Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War; the last Call of Duty game the studio spearheaded was 2017's Call of Duty: WWII. It also provides support on Warzone.

Though details are scarce, Activision Blizzard said Call of Duty 2021 will integrate with Warzone, echoing the battle royale's important to the overall franchise. There are no details on how this integration will work just yet.

Rumors were circulating that Call of Duty 2021 would be delayed to 2022. However, Activision Blizzard reiterated that it will launch this fall. With the exception of Warzone, most Call of Duty games typically fall between October and November.

Activision Blizzard also announced plans to hire some 2,000 developers over the next two years. To get this hiring spree underway, Activision Blizzard opened a new studio in Toronto, Canada. There are further studio expansions planned for Australia, China, and Poland.