Buying Hot Pockets Gets You Halo Infinite Double XP, Challenge Swaps, And Big Prizes

If you eat Hot Pockets and play Halo, then there's great news: Hot Pockets has announced a collaboration with Halo Infinite where players can buy specially-marked Hot Pockets to unlock 2XP and challenge swaps, as well as enter sweepstakes to win big prizes.

What are those big prizes? Well, the grand prize is a bundle consisting of a 75” Q90 Samsung 4K Gaming TV, an Xbox Series X console, a copy of Halo Infinite, one Razer Kaira Pro headset, a 1-year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and a decade's worth of Hot Pockets (in the form of a check in the amount of $2,080).

There will also be 10 first-place prize winners, who will receive a similar bundle as the grand prize, but without the Samsung TV and the Xbox Game Pass subscription. Winners of this will also receive a one-year supply of Hot Pockets instead of a decade's worth, which consists of 52 coupons, each redeemable for one free 2-pack of Hot Pockets.

Lastly, there will be 50 second-place prize winners who will receive a Hot Pockets t-shirt and a one-year supply of Hot Pockets.

love hot pockets? excited for halo infinite?

buy specially marked hot pockets to unlock 2XP and challenge swaps

also enter for a chance to win big prizes 🔥

for full official rules including AMOE: https://t.co/AMgw3jSdWe pic.twitter.com/UnD0BJFsJd — Hot Pockets (@hotpockets) November 15, 2021

The sweepstakes began on October 1 and will end on March 31, 2022. To enter, you just have to buy any specially-marked box of Hot Pockets, take a photo of your receipt, and then upload it to the Hot Pockets website. Each submission counts as one entry into the random sweepstakes drawing, and participants are limited to submitting one entry per person, per day.

While there's only a slim chance of winning the prizes mentioned above, purchasing the Hot Pockets still provides the 2XP and challenge swap rewards, which will surely help in leveling up the Halo Infinite Battle Pass and earning more cosmetics.