Buy The Xbox Series S, Get Halo Infinite For Free
Walmart's current Xbox Series S deal is one of the best we've seen for the console.
Now's a great time to pick up an Xbox Series S thanks to a stellar deal at Walmart. The retailer is currently giving away Halo Infinite with the purchase of the Series S at its regular $300 price. This is one of the best deals we've seen on the Xbox Series S in recent months. If you like Halo, you're essentially paying $240 for the console and then $60 for Halo Infinite.
Though Walmart's pictures on the listing show the steelbook physical edition of Halo Infinite, you will get a digital code to redeem on the Xbox Store. After all, a physical edition of Halo Infinite would be difficult to use (read: impossible) with the Series S considering it doesn't have a disc drive.
We've seen multiple outright discounts on the Xbox Series over the past few months, but this is the best bundle we've come across.
The Xbox Series S has been readily available at major retailers all year, and the Series X is now pretty easy to find at retailers. You can almost always purchase it via the Microsoft Store.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
