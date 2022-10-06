Buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Get Happy Home Paradise Expansion For Free

Animal Crossing: New Horizons quickly became one of Nintendo's most important games when it arrived in 2020 for the Switch system. A cathartic escape to a soothing island location, fans couldn't get enough of the slow-paced game that urged its players to explore at their own pace. If you haven't yet experienced Nintendo's charming game, now is a great time to get it and its Happy Home Paradise expansion that adds tons of new content to the mix at a bargain price.

At Target, once you add both Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the Happy Home Paradise expansion to your basket, you'll score a $25 discount when you checkout. Given that Nintendo rarely discounts its first-party games or DLC, that's a hefty discount that gets you the ultimate edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You're essentially getting Happy Home Paradise for free.

With the Happy Home Paradise add-on, you'll be able to build dream homes for clients, join the Paradise Planning team, and use an expansive built-in inventory to furnish vacation homes.

Beyond that home decor diversion, the core Animal Crossing game also has plenty to offer, as you'll build your own community, build a personal getaway, and much more.

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives you more creative freedom and more to do on any given day while preserving what makes the series special," Kallie Plagge wrote in her Animal Crossing review. "I'm as excited to see what random events await me each morning as I am glad to have it during hard times, and that's sure to keep me coming back for the foreseeable future."