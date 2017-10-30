Buy 2 Video Games Or Board Games, Get 1 Free At Target This Week

Target has a pretty good deal on games this week: if you buy two games, you'll get one free. This includes a bunch of recent titles, too, such as Destiny 2 and Madden NFL 18. There's a huge range of other titles to choose from, as well as some board games

As with most of these discounts, the lowest-priced game will be free once you add all three to your cart on the Target website. PS4, Xbox One, PC, and 3DS titles are all included in the discount, but unfortunately Switch games are ineligible. A few popular board games--Cards Against Humanity, Joking Hazard, and Exploding Kittens--are not included in the promotion, either.

This is a good way to get discounts on some older titles that rarely go on sale, like Grand Theft Auto V and Forza Horizon 3. If you were already planning on picking up a couple of new games, then this is a great deal--you can get one of those older, but still expensive games for free.

You can see the full list of games here. The discount runs until November 4, so act now if you want to take advantage of it.