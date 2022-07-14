Buy $100 Xbox Gift Card, Get A $20 Target Gift Card As A Bonus

The only thing better than getting money is getting free money, which is the offer that Target currently has available. The deal itself is simple as the purchase of a $100 Game and Grub gift card will earn you a free $20 Target gift card to spend at the retail chain. That statement of free money then is technically correct, which is the best kind of correct.

The Game and Grub gift card can be redeemed on Xbox, Grubhub, Domino's Pizza, Dave & Busters, and at Buffalo Wild Wings. Just don't try to insert a pizza into your Xbox or attempt to eat a Halo Infinite disc, as that will be a waste of $100.

The gift card has no expiration date according to the fine print and once purchased it'll be emailed to you so that it can be redeemed online at participating brands. While Prime Day ended yesterday, you can still check out our Xbox roundup on the best deals for that games console.

There'll be more sales in the future, so there's no harm in bookmarking a few of the links listed in the post to make gift shopping easier as the year draws to a close.