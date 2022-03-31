Bungie Teases The Return Of A Legendary Destiny 2 PvP Gun

Bungie is making changes to one of its toughest challenges in Destiny 2: the Crucible seal, a title that players can earn for proving their mettle in the game's player-vs.-player activity. In discussing how the seal will be altered--and the fact that you have only the next two seasons to earn it before it's retired--Bungie also hinted at the potential return of Luna's Howl, one of the game's most venerated PvP weapons.

In its This Week at Bungie blog post, the developer dropped a quick hint that seems to pertain to Luna's Howl while discussing a potential new Crucible seal. "In the short term, we do have another title coming to the Crucible. We know you’re howling [emphasis Bungie's] for a bit more information but expect additional details on that when we get closer to next season."

That's not exactly definitive, but Bungie doesn't usually make these little jokes without them meaning something. And it would make sense for the seal to also see the return of Luna's Howl, thanks to its history. The gun was the reward for completing a lengthy, difficult quest that required earning a ton of kills in the Crucible. It offered a unique perk and extreme power, making it a fan favorite in the Crucible, as well as a badge of honor if you wielded it against other players. Luna's Howl was one of a number of top-tier guns that you couldn't get unless you put in a ton of work and amped up your skills--much like what's required to unlock the Crucible seal and earn the Unbroken title that comes with it.

Luna's Howl was an awesome, powerful hand cannon, but it was also bragging rights in the form of a weapon.

In fact, the amount of effort required to get guns like Luna's Howl, The Mountaintop, The Recluse, and Redrix's Claymore was part of what turned off so many players when Bungie retired several of those guns ahead of the Beyond Light expansion, rendering them obsolete in high-level content. As it stands right now, you can still get Luna's Howl. It's purchasable from the Monument to Lost Light in the Tower. But the gun's Power level is capped at 1350, the current Power baseline for content, so it's underpowered in most content. (Power levels aren't a factor in most Crucible playlists, though, so you can still use the gun against other players--but not in the tougher PvP offerings of the Iron Banner or Trials of Osiris.)

So while Luna's Howl isn't technically gone, it's also not technically in service. The "howling" remark feels very much like a tease that the gun might make a return in some form, perhaps as a seasonal "ritual weapon" that players can earn by putting time into playing in the Crucible, Gambit, and Vanguard Strike activities. Ritual guns also take a fair amount of effort to unlock and there's a new one each season, although they require nowhere near the commitment of past ritual guns, including Luna's Howl.

As mentioned, none of this is definitive, but it does seem like we should keep an eye on future TWAB posts for more info on the return of Luna's. Bungie also noted that it'll be talking about changes to the Crucible seal to come, which will likely dovetail a real announcement about the gun. If you're looking to unlock the seal and haven't yet, Bungie noted that there's now a timer on your ability to do so. The toughest requirement of the seal is hitting the "Legend" level in Crucible rank in the tough Glory playlist, where you earn points for wins but lose them for losses. To get the seal, you need to hit Legend in three different seasons, so Bungie is keeping the seal around until Season 19, two seasons from now. If you're looking to get the Crucible seal and the Unbroken title, you need to earn Legend status in the Glory playlist during the current season, as well as the next two.