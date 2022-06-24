Bungie, Sony Studios, And More Game Companies Address Roe V Wade Being Overturned

The United States Supreme Court has overruled Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion. The controversial decision has already driven a response from high-profile developers and indies alike, including Bungie and several Sony studios, as well as an industry group.

Bungie and Sony studios issue statements

Bungie first signaled its support of Roe v. Wade in May, when news reports circulated of an anonymous leak of a draft opinion. The studio has now reconfirmed that commitment with a travel reimbursement plan for employees who have to travel for reproductive health care. It also provided links to resources for supporting reproductive rights. Several Hollywood studios have announced similar plans.

The social media accounts for several Sony studios all issued statements declaring that reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy are human rights. Likewise, Ubisoft, and several indie studios like Fire Hose Games and Heart Machine have also issued statements through their own social media channels. More studios are issuing statements regularly as the day goes on. It's unclear if any other studios will, like Bungie, make plans to support reproductive care with travel assistance.

Previously, Insomniac pledged $50,000 to an abortion rights group, with Sony matching its contribution. This followed a backlash from both within and outside the company over Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan urging employees to "respect differences of opinion" regarding abortion rights.

The International Game Developers Association statement

In addition to these individual developer statements, the International Game Developers Association has issued a statement:

"The International Game Developers Association supports and empowers game developers around the world in achieving fulfilling and sustainable careers. We believe bodily autonomy and choice over one's own reproductive and healthcare matters are pertinent to achieving this mission. One must be in control of their own health matters in order to successfully manage their career and life.

"As a global organization, we understand that not all individuals experience or have access to freedoms and liberties pertaining to bodily autonomy, and we oppose efforts to weaken existing liberties. We are deeply concerned by increased government interventions undermining and limiting reproductive choice and access to care. We applaud and show solidarity with games industry and community leaders who are taking action to support all who are negatively impacted by these attempts."

Several game studios, especially indies, speak up

Though some developers have vocally stepped forward, many others have not. Some may be cautious to wade into politics. EA reportedly told its employees it wouldn't be taking a stance last month, leading to a planned employee walkout. Those plans were canceled after EA made a statement in support of transgender and women's rights. GameSpot has contacted several publishers and developers seeking statements on the matter, and will update as we hear back. Take-Two declined to comment.

In May, Microsoft issued a statement to the Washington Post promising extended travel expense assistance in addition to its regular medical benefits. It has not issued a new statement in light of the final ruling, however.

If you're looking to help, we've compiled a list of charities helping in the fight for reproductive freedom.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade is a devastating blow to human rights and progress.

We've shared reproductive rights-focused charities before.

