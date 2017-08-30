Bungie Offering Destiny 2 Freebie For Supporting Hurricane Harvey Relief

With the effects of Hurricane Harvey continuing to be felt, Bungie has announced a campaign to support relief efforts. In return for helping the cause, you can get your hands on a physical item and a special Destiny 2 customization option.

Available now on the Bungie Store is a collectible heart pin that measures 1.5 inches. It's priced at $15, and all profits from sales of it will go to the Bungie Foundation. That money in turn will go to Direct Relief, a non-profit group that Bungie worked with back in 2015, when the developer sold t-shirts to help out after a major earthquake struck Nepal. That campaign raised more than $1 million.

The pin comes with a code to redeem in Destiny 2 that nets you a special emblem. You can see what both it and the pin look like above; emblems are displayed more prominently in Destiny 2 than in the previous game, allowing you to really show this off.

Bungie notes that orders will be shipped in the order that they're purchased, and that as of August 29, it has 15,000 in stock. More will be produced so they can ship out in mid-October. If you'd prefer to donate directly to Direct Relief, you can do so here.