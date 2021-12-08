Bungie Nerfs Grenades In All Destiny 2 PvP Modes

Following some recent hints at what Bungie had in store for Destiny 2's grenades and melee abilities, it has released patch notes for update 3.4.0--and they bring with them a more detailed rundown on how exactly grenades, in particular, have been changed. Most of these changes reduce damage in player vs. player modes and increase damage in player vs. environment modes.

In PvP modes, the Warlock Contraverse Hold Exotic gauntlet's grenade energy gain is reduced by 50%, and the Hunter Exotic gauntlet Shinobu's Vow's grenade energy gain is reduced by 66%. The armor mods Grenade Kickstart and Impact Induction also decreased grenade energy gain by 50%, while the Bomber mod sees a 45% reduction.

For Stasis, the Whisper of Shards fragment that boosts the grenade recharge rate after shattering crystals has 50% reduced regeneration in PvP. Duskfield Grenades can slow or freeze the Well of Radiance Super. Also, all Stasis grenades recharge at the Glaciar Grenade rate when the Warlock Aspect Bleak Watcher is equipped.

The Titan's Top-Tree Striker grants only 10% grenade energy when hitting a target instead of 20%. Top-Tree Stormcaller for Warlocks has 50% less grenade energy gain per Arc Web melee chain in PvP. The Void passive Warlock ability called Dark Matter gives 10% grenade energy.

Destiny 2's 3.4.0 update lists a breakdown of cooldown rates and adjustments for every Void, Arc, Solar, and Stasis grenade in Destiny 2.

A General Rundown Of Grenades In PvE:

Void

Scatter Grenade, Axion Bolt, Vortex Grenade, Voidwall Grenade, Spike Grenade, and Suppressor Grenade do 15% more damage.

Magnetic Grenade's damage is increased by 17%.

Arc

Pulse Grenade, Flashbang Grenade, Arcbolt Grenade, Skip Grenade, Flux Grenade, and Storm Grenade have increased damage by 15% in PvE, while the Lighting Grenade is increased by 23%.

Solar

Fusion Grenade, Firebolt Grenade, Solar Grenade, Tripmine Grenade, Swarm Grenade, and Thermite Grenade's damage are increased 15%. The Incendiary Grenade's damage goes up by 25%.

Stasis

Coldsnap Grenade, Glacier Grenade, and Duskfield Grenade do 15% more damage.

Also, grenade energy regeneration depends on how much damage players deal and receive. Bungie explained that these changes push for weapon-focused combat in PvP while enhancing grenade damage in PvE.

Super cooldowns received adjustments too. Like grenades, Super energy heavily relies on the player doing and taking damage. In Year 5, Supers will be reconfigured starting with the Void subclass. Year 5 starts with The Witch Queen's release on February 22, 2022.

Bungie's 30th Anniversary event is live with new weapons to acquire like the Halo-inspired Exotic Sidearm called Forerunner. Players with the 30th Anniversary DLC can also get the famed Destiny 1 Exotic Rocket Launcher Gjallarhorn. Additionally, Bungie is giving players free Bright Dust at the Eververse store to celebrate this milestone.