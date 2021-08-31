Bungie Disables Destiny 2 Exotic To Stop Raid Boss From Being Melted

A new season of Destiny 2 kicked off last week, bringing with it new content, missions, and a patch that overhauled several Exotics within the game. Predictably, players discovered a few exploits with this gear that ranged from generating a full bar of Super energy within seconds to the ability to land a single killer blow on the Raid boss Riven. Once these exploits went live, Bungie moved quickly to disable them from Destiny 2 and the events that they were primarily being used in.

As detailed last week, the Exotic Hunter boots Radiant Dance Machines could be used to unleash multiple Super attacks in PvP modes. Combined with the right combination of armor--such as the Dynamo mod for Void-based helmets--players could use the armor's multiple dodging ability to stack up Super energy, leading to complaints from Crucible and Gambit players about matches being infested with dancing Hunters. Bungie then proceeded to disable Radiant Dance Machines from PVP and Gambit.

Meanwhile, Sunbreaker subclass Titan players equipped with the Wormgod Caress Exotic gauntlets could use that gear to build a character that was capable of punching a reality-bending wish-dragon into submission. Combined with the Burning Maul, Tireless Warrior, and Roaring Flames buff attributes, this build allowed YouTuber Ehroar to take out 90% of the Raid boss Riven's health in one attack, resulting in one of the highest damage-per-second combos seen in Destiny 2 so far.

Bungie temporarily disabled Wormgod Caress as well, to prevent Titan players from "unintentionally" doing too much damage.

Looking towards the future of Destiny, big changes are in store for the game now that more details on The Witch Queen expansion have been revealed. While there won't be a new Darkness-powered subclass in Destiny 2's fifth year, the regular Light subclasses will be overhauled to take advantage of Aspects and Fragments, starting with the ability to wield Void energies and transform that element into a power fantasy.

Destiny 2's story continues to twist and turn with every new season, and we've got a few theories as to what the ultimate conclusion might be in the game's conclusion, The Final Shape.