Bungie Day 2022 Celebrates The Storied Developer With Charity Events And Discounts

Bungie's love of the number seven means today, July 7, is Bungie Day. To celebrate it's launched new merch and discounts, in-game charity events and livestreams, as well as a community cosplay highlight.

New and discounted merch for the event includes a Gjallarhorn-themed Community Artist Series collection, pre-orders of the Hive Worm Plush, and Steam key discounts for Destiny 2 expansions and packs. If you buy specific items through the Bungie store, you’ll receive a new Heritage Eternal emblem. Additionally, if you have obtained the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher through the quest in the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, you may now preorder the absolutely gigantic Nerf Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn Blaster.

A Plush of Prime-40's Artemis, a charity item celebrating Destiny player and Make-A-Wish recipient Cristian.

The celebration also launches the Bungie Day Giving Festival, which lasts through July 20. Over 50 Bungie community members will fundraise for the Bungie Foundation. The foundation provides entertainment material and resources for children in hospitals and supports natural disaster relief, among other charitable projects including a collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Make-A-Wish recipient Cristian, who you can find out more about in the linked video, wished to have his dog Artemis featured in Destiny. All the profits from purchases of the Loyal Companion emote, inspired by Cristian’s wish, and/or a real-life plush of Prime-40’s Artemis will support the Bungie Foundation.

The final note of the celebration is Bungie’s collaboration with nine cosplayers across the world, all depicting Savathûn, the Witch Queen. You can visit the Bungie Blog to see their costumes.