Bungie Could Be Bringing Back Its Old Shooter Series Marathon As A Live-Service Title

If sources are to be believed, it will be a 3-person squad extraction-based shooter.

By on

1 Comments

According to a new report, Destiny developer Bungie might be bringing back one of its pre-Halo series, Marathon.

This comes from Insider Gaming, whose sources claim the Marathon series will be revived with a new game that will apparently be a 3-person squad extraction-based shooter. Sources claim that the game is in a pre-alpha state, and that an announcement could come at any time considering the industry's competition for talent.

Gameplay doesn't apparently isn't too different from other extraction games, seeing players select missions, buy and figure out their loadout, drop into a map, hunt for loot, then head out. In this revival, it's been said that it will take place on a planet that once was home to a human colony that disappeared, now used by humans who use customized cyborgs called "runners" to gather loot.

A source said that the game is meant to be the, "ultimate example of a living game," with seasonal rewards and progression being a big part of the game, an incredibly unsurprising intention considering how Destiny 2 is run.

The original Marathon series had a total of three games, the first in the series having been released in 1994, with all three titles were very much in line with contemporary shooters like Doom and Quake. It's considered a spiritual predecessor to the Halo series.

Sony officially acquired Bungie in July, which is in part to help Sony expand its multiplatform strategy, in particular enhancing its "live game service capabilities." Sony noted earlier this year that it intends to launch 12-live service titles by 2025 earlier this year, so if Insider Gaming's sources are to be believed, Marathon being such a title wouldn't be particularly surprising.

