Bungie And Ubisoft File Lawsuit Against Cheat Distributor

With cheating in games seemingly getting worse, two major developers are pushing back against one of the companies providing cheating tools to players. Ubisoft and Bungie have filed a joint lawsuit against Ring-1, which advertises bundles of various cheats and hacks on its site.

In the lawsuit, Ubisoft and Bungie allege that the cheats sold by Ring-1 "impair and destroy not only the game experience but also the Plaintiffs' overall businesses and their reputation among their respective player communities."

Specifically, the companies are filing because of cheat bundles being sold for Destiny 2 and Rainbow Six Siege. However, Ring-1 sells hacks packages, which include aim-bots and weapon modifiers, in most popular multiplayer games. Along with the previously mentioned games, subscription packages of hacks for Rust, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, PUBG, and Dead By Daylight are also available for up to €75 or $89.

Along with "seeking damages, injunctive relief, and other equitable relief" for distributing hacks for their games, Ubisoft and Bungie are also accusing Ring-1 of copyright infringement. Looking at Ring-1's site, you can find key art for both Destiny 2 and Rainbow Six Siege, all of which are copyrighted.

While there isn't a dollar amount for Ring-1 to pay anywhere throughout the lawsuit, Ubisoft and Bungie have estimated that "such damage may amount to millions of dollars."

This isn't the first time a company has taken action against the people or companies that make and distribute hacks. Recently, Call of Duty: Warzone publisher Activision was able to get a cheat maker to stop the development of an aimbot by request. However, not all actions against the groups providing cheats are so amicable. This past March, Chinese media conglomerate Tencent and the Chinese police shut down a $76 million cheat distributing operation in a collaborative operation.