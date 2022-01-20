Bullseye! Fortnite Hawkeye Skins Introduce Clint Barton And Kate Bishop

After the Disney+ series showed off their awesome archery, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop from Marvel’s Hawkeye are now available in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The two skins are available individually for 1,500 V-Bucks each, with both coming with unique back bling: Hawkguy's Arsenal for Clint and Kate's Quiver for Kate. There are other accessories available separately for 500 V-Bucks each, including the Taut Slicer and Pickross Bow pickaxes and the Aerial Archer glider.

A string + a stick =

Legendary archers Clint Barton & Kate Bishop. Available in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/pgZMgCqqWy — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 21, 2022

All of the above items are also available in one big Hawkeye Bundle for 2,400 V-Bucks, with the bundle also including the Hawkeyes loading screen seen in the tweet above.

Clint and Kate are the latest leaked skins to quickly become part of the game, meaning we may also see Spider-Man's longtime foe Green Goblin and Vi from Arcane: A League of Legends Story in the Item Shop soon as well. As for what else is new in the game right now, the gentle giant Klombos have emerged from the Winterfest snow, while the 19.10 update also heralded the return of fan-favorite location Tilted Towers.