Bullets Fly In The New Dark Tower Trailer

A new international trailer for The Dark Tower has been released. The long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King's classic fantasy series hits theaters next month and this latest trailer showcases the conflict between the Gunslinger (Idris Elba) and the evil Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey). Check it out below:

This trailer follows a behind-the-scenes promo that was released month. We also had a full trailer back in May, plus a pair of short teasers.

The movie also features Tom Taylor as young protagonist Jake, plus Katheryn Winnick (Vikings), Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), Dennis Haysbert (24), and Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road). It's directed by Nikolaj Arcel.

In a recent interview with IGN, King hinted that the movie might not be an entirely faithful adaptation of the novels. "What I've always enjoyed is seeing my stories serving as a launching pad of some new or adapted vision," he said. "The people involved in the movie all had the latitude, which I was happy to give them, to reinvent it."

Nevertheless, the author is happy with the end result. "It was great to see Idris Elba as Roland," he said. "He has terrific focus and tremendous energy as Roland. Mathew McConaughey is very scary and very intense as Walter.

"[It] expresses a throwback to fantasy elements and the western iconography of the good guy, the bad guy, and the stakes being set high. People go in expecting to see a hell of a showdown, and that's what they get."

There has also been talk of a Dark Tower TV show. In September last year, it was reported that an adaptation of 1997's Wizard and Glass, the fourth book in the series, was being planned.

However, more recently, producer Ron Howard stated that while a show was in development, it was far from definite. "[There's] not a commitment on the television side," he told TV Guide. "But creatively, it could work very well, hand in hand with what we'd like the movies to be."

The Dark Tower hits theaters on August 4, 2017.