Build Your Own Remote Control Robot And Car For 50% Off

If you’re looking for a fun family project to round out summer vacation, consider picking up this gigantic Robot Building Kit. It’s designed for kids eight and up, although its 901-piece assembly will probably require a bit of adult supervision. Your hard work will be rewarded with a fully functional RC action figure--one that can either be built as a sports car or a 16-inch tall robot. Yes, it made us think of Bumblebee from Transformers, too.

Robot Building Kit $149 (was $292) Once you’ve assembled your 901-piece project into either a car or robot, you’ll be able to take full control of it using the included remote control or companion app on your smartphone. It also includes a bit of STEM education, as you can activate unique modes such as Programming, Path, Voice Control, and Gyroscope. The kit has been designed with young children in mind, so each block in the set has a smooth surface and rounded corners to ensure no one gets hurt during assembly. See at GameSpot Deals

Seeing as you have over 900 pieces to put together, the Robot Building Kit is a pretty big undertaking. However, the cool functionality you get at the end makes it a great project to tackle as a family. Love the product but not the price tag? Consider checking out a smaller robot from the same company--this one clocking in at just $85.