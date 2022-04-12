Bugsnax Crawling To All Platforms April 28, Isle Of Bigsnax Free On All Platforms The Same Day

Soon more players across the gaming landscape will be talkin' 'bout Bugsnax, as Young Horses has announced that the game will be ported to multiple platforms April 28 for $25--and the recently announced Isle of Bigsnax expansion will be arriving the same day for no additional cost.

Bugsnax will soon call Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10, and Steam home for the first time, and Xbox has also confirmed that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can travel to Snaktooth Isle on day one. The ports mark an end to the game's PlayStation 4 and 5 console exclusivity that began when it launched in late 2020. The game had also launched on PC via the Epic Games Store.

The additional Isle of Bigsnax content adds a new side chapter to the main Bugsnax story, offering three to four hours of additional missions and secrets to discover. The main adventure will also gain new content with the update, including the player's own hut in Snaxburg to decorate as they choose, new quests from each of the other grumpuses, and more.

Bugsnax originally released November 12, 2020 on both PlayStation 4 and as a PlayStation 5 launch title. GameSpot's official review said that the game's "best qualities are its cleverness and charm. The surprise and delight you feel when you see a Bugsnak wiggling around or watch someone eat one and change their arm into food never goes away."