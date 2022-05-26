BTS Rhythm Game Enters Open Beta In Canada

I'm afraid to report that the Bangtan Boys, more commonly known as BTS, are at it again with a new rhythm mobile game. The game is called BTS Dream and it is a mobile rhythm game featuring the groups music along with its TinyTAN avatars, which are a collection of chibi avatars created and used by the band across various forms of media.

Alongside the noy-yet-defined rhythm gameplay, players also act as managers to the group and can decorate their "Dream World" to deliver, "a message of dreams and happiness all over the world." You can also customize the TinyTAN avatars with outfits, including stage and animal costumes and photograph them

Right now the game is in open beta in Canada, but we have reached out to publisher Netmarble to find out when the game will be available in other regions and also find out more about the rhythm gameplay.

They won't stop until they are in every video game.

This is not the first time BTS has collaborated with a video game. Along with BTS songs appearing in Beat Saber, the group has also appeared in Dead by Daylight, Garena Free Fire, Fall Guys, and MapleStory. There is also the dedicated BTS mobile game, BTS Universe Story, and an entirely separate mobile rhythm game collaboration with Rhythm Hive.