BTS Debuts New Music Video As Part Of Garena Free Fire Collaboration Gen FF

The next step in Gen FF, the Garena Free Fire collaboration with K-Pop sensation BTS, has arrived, with both new items and features in-game and a brand-new music video from the band made entirely inside Free Fire.

The music video--featuring the band's 2018 hit Idol--features all of the character skins designed by the group during the event. The skins have been available for purchase since the Gen FF collaboration began on March 23.

Multiple new modes and features have added to Garena Free Fire as part of Gen FF as well, including Pop Sway, a limited-time mode where players "can achieve event milestones with top Free Fire tracks played in the background," and the new Rush Hour Akimbo mode, where players can find the Akimbo Activator item--which grants whoever finds it dual-wielding ability. Players who complete certain milestones in this mode can win a new skin for the in-game penguin pet Mr. Waggor.

The Garena Free Fire and BTS collaboration Gen FF will continue into the month of April, culminating in a grand finale event for which details have not yet been announced. The game is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.