Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Is Getting A Physical Edition For Nintendo Switch; Only 5,000 Copies Available

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is getting a re-release that will see it come to Nintendo Switch in physical form for the first time ever. Super Rare Games has announced a partnership with 505 Games to launch a physical version of the beloved and heartfelt adventure game on March 25.

This is an extremely limited run of 5,000 copies. If you're interested, you'll want to bookmark this page and place an order on March 25 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT, because that's exactly when they go on sale. Pricing is about £27/$37 USD before tax and shipping. The good news is that even though Super Rare Games is based in London, they ship globally.

"This rare print physical release includes all the current content on its cart, a full-colour manual, interior artwork, an exclusive sticker, and three trading cards randomly selected from the five-card set," reads a line from its description.

Due to the limited nature of the re-release, orders are limited to two per customer.

Originally released in 2013, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is a unique adventure game where you control two brothers at the same time on the same controller with the two thumbsticks. In addition to the unique control setup, the game tells a heartfelt and emotional story about the journey of two brothers in a harsh and magical world.

The game was developed by Starbreeze Studios, with Josef Fares directing the game. He went on to start his own studio, Hazelight, which released A Way Out in 2018. His next game, It Takes Two, releases on March 26.