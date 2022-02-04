British Spy Agencies "Spoil" Wordle For Each Other

One word game is on the mission to take over the world.

Wordle appears to be reaching all corners of the world--even inspiring MI6 boss Richard Moore and another British intelligence agency, GCHQ, to exchange posts about the word game on Twitter.

Moore posted about wanting to unfollow people who posted their Wordle results, and GCHQ's official Twitter account replied with a tongue-in-cheek response--a photoshopped "Sorry" in Wordle.

For those who don't play Wordle, the myriad of cryptic boxes flooding Twitter feeds every morning must be a pain to swipe through. However, this can be easily solved by muting the word #Wordle.

One can only imagine MI6's famous fictional spy, James Bond's, response to Wordle. (Would he even have a Twitter account? Can you have a Twitter account if you're a top-secret spy?)

Recently, Wordle was acquired by the New York Times for a low seven-figure sum. It will remain free "initially." But fear not, there's a way to get Wordle for free permanently with a simple right-click. If you're looking for other games like Wordle, you can check out our list of seven games similar to Wordle.

