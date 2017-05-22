Bride Of Frankenstein Will Be Second Film In "Dark Universe" Monster Movie Series

The next film in Universal's classic monster universe has been revealed. The studio announced that Bride of Frankenstein will hit theaters in 2019, to be directed by Beauty and the Beast's Bill Condon.

Universal has also rebranded its connected franchise of upcoming monster movies as Dark Universe, and confirmed that Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem will appear in future films. As previously rumoured, Depp will play the Invisible Man, while Bardem appears as Frankenstein's monster.

The studio released an image of the Dark Universe cast so far, which also includes Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, and Sofia Boutella, who all star in next month's The Mummy. Check it out below:

In a statement, Condon spoke about remaking such a classic movie. "I'm very excited to bring a new Bride of Frankenstein to life on screen, particularly since James Whale's original creation is still so potent," he said. "The Bride of Frankenstein remains the most iconic female monster in film history, and that's a testament to Whale's masterpiece--which endures as one of the greatest movies ever made."

Bride of Frankenstein hits theaters on February 14, 2019.