Bride Of Frankenstein Remake Delayed, Is Currently Without Release Date

Earlier this week it was reported that Universal's upcoming remake of horror classic Bride of Frankenstein might no longer be part of studio's much-hyped 'Dark Universe' franchise. It has now been confirmed that the movie has been removed from its schedule entirely.

As reported by Deadline, Bride of Frankenstein will no longer hit theaters in February 2019. The film is to be directed by Beauty & The Beast's Bill Condon, with Javier Bardem set to play Frankenstein's monster. However, the studio has decided to delay production to allow further work on the script.

Universal released a statement, which reads, "after thoughtful consideration, Universal Pictures and director Bill Condon have decided to postpone Bride of Frankenstein. None of us want to move too quickly to meet a release date when we know this special movie needs more time to come together. Bill is a director whose enormous talent has been proven time and again, and we all look forward to continuing to work on this film together."

While it is not unusual for the release date of a big movie to change, it does raise questions about the future of the Dark Universe. The franchise was launched this year with the Tom Cruise-starring The Mummy and is intended to bring together many of Universal's classic monsters, including Jeykll and Hyde and the Invisible Man, to be played by Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp respectively.

However, the negative critical reaction and underwhelming box office results for The Mummy may have changed the direction of the series. The movie made $407 million worldwide, far from a failure, but hardly a spectacular success on which to base an entire connected universe.

Condon has also sought to distance himself from the franchise. "I will tell you this--what I'm doing is 100% making a really good monster movie," he told Collider this week. "It has nothing to do with anything else. Nothing. Zero."