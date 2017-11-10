Brett Ratner "Outed" Ellen Page On X-Men: The Last Stand Set, Actress Says

Flatliners star Ellen Page has accused her one-time director Brett Ratner of publicly outing her to the cast of X-Men: The Last Stand, with no regard for the actress herself. Page's claim comes in a lengthy Facebook post that details several instances of alleged misconduct by the director, following multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment.

In her post, Page writes, "I was eighteen years old. He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: 'You should f*** her to make her realize she's gay.'" At this point in Page's life, she says she "had not yet come out to myself." Thus, having Ratner out her to the assembled cast and crew of the third X-Men movie at a meet-and-greet event before production commenced was violating.

This story, in particular, has been corroborated by Page's The Last Stand co-star Anna Paquin, who tweeted, "I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you."

"This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea," she says. "He 'outed' me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic." Unfortunately for the cast and crew of the film, Page says this wasn't the only incident of misconduct from Ratner during filming. "I proceeded to watch him on set say degrading things to women. I remember a woman walking by the monitor as he made a comment about her 'flappy p****,'" she says.

There was eventually an altercation between the two, as well. "He was pressuring me, in front of many people, to don a t-shirt with 'Team Ratner' on it. I said no and he insisted," Page remembers. "I responded, 'I am not on your team.' Later in the day, producers of the film came to my trailer to say that I 'couldn't talk like that to him.' I was being reprimanded, yet he was not being punished nor fired for the blatantly homophobic and abusive behavior we all witnessed."

The actress also discusses another instance in which a man in a position of power took advantage of the situation. "When I was sixteen a director took me to dinner (a professional obligation and a very common one). He fondled my leg under the table and said, 'You have to make the move, I can't,'" Page says. "I did not make the move and I was fortunate to get away from that situation." She says that mere months after that, she was assaulted by a film crew member and asked by a director to sleep with a man in his late twenties. It should be reiterated this all happened when Page was 16.

She is the latest in a long line of actors and actresses coming forward about the sexual assault and harassment they've faced throughout their lives. Recently, Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp alleged that fellow actor Kevin Spacey assaulted him when he was 14--Spacey was 26, at the time.

Rapp's charges led to Netflix cancelling House of Cards, which Spacey stars in. Additionally, director Ridley Scott announced he was cutting Spacey out of his upcoming film All the Money in the World, just six weeks before release. Christopher Plummer has been hired to reshoot all of Spacey's scenes as J. Paul Getty. According to Scott, he's still planning to make the December 22 release.