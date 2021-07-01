Breath Of The Wild's Final "Impossible" Chest Has Been Opened And The Reward Isn't Worth It

A YouTuber named Kleric has uploaded a new video demonstrating his incredible ability to totally break The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to unlock the Nintendo Switch exclusive's final "impossible" chest.

In a nearly eight minute video first reported by Kotaku, Kleric walks us through how to get the Aris Beach chest, located about 80 in-game meters beneath the ground. It's a chest that's so difficult that apparently no one has unlocked it or even seen it. However, using every glitch and tool available to him, Kleric went through great lengths to unlock Breath of the Wild's final "impossible" chest.

According to Kleric, what makes the Aris Beach chest so difficult is its underground location and rigid 18-second despawn window. And since the closest air pocket to the chest doesn't provide enough time to reach it, Kleric demonstrates the absolutely bonkers steps necessary to open it up.

There are several glitches you have to perform, including manipulating the camera, forcing swim animations, and breaking in-game movement speed. Kleric even drowns himself to get closer to the chest after reaching it, risking Link's literal life and limb for what ultimately ended up being amber.

That's right, the treasure inside Breath of the WIld's final "impossible" chest is amber, a material found in world and bought off merchants. Maybe it's not the reward but the satisfaction of achievement that matters.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now four years old at this point and players are still finding tons of glitches and secrets that keep the game's sense of discovery feeling fresh. We've rounded up 32 more things you might not know about Nintendo's popular Switch exclusive.