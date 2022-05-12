Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito Is The Voice Of Sonos' New Alexa-Style Assistant

High-end audio company Sonos has announced a new feature, Sonos Voice Control, that will let users control their audio experience by voice. There is also an Alexa-style voice component to it, too, and it will be voiced by none other than Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito for US users.

"With careful recording, advanced processing, and mastering, the voice is natural, unobtrusive, yet confident and engaging," Sonos said of Esposito's voice.

Esposito's voice won't be the only one, as Sonos said it will "expand the experience to new people and places" in the time ahead. Sonos Voice Control launches June 1 in the US and France later in 2022. More markets will follow.

Users can instruct their Sonos device by saying "Hey Sonos," and then follow it up with a request to play a specific song, turn the volume up or down, and more.

Any voice-enabled Sonos speaker can sync up with Sonos Voice Control, and the company stressed that all requests are processed locally and never get sent to the cloud or read by anyone. It supports Sonos Radio, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and Pandora, with more to come in the future.