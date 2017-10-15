Brazil Game Show Award Winners Revealed

One of the world's biggest gaming shows, The Brazil Game Show, was recently held in Sao Paulo. We attended the show and spoke to industry figures like Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Mortal Kombat creator and NetherRealm boss Ed Boon. Similar to E3, Brazil Game Show puts out a list of Best of Show award winners.

Among the award winners were games like Cuphead and Destiny 2, while the soon-to-launch Xbox One X console won for hardware. Other winners included Forza Motorsport 7, Call of Duty: WWII, and Sea of Thieves. You can see the full list of the 20 winners below.

Founded in 2009, the Brazil Game Show is Latin America's largest gaming show, and one of the biggest in the world with an anticipated crowd of 300,000 this year, according to The New York Times. Latin America may not be able to match the gaming revenue in places like North America and Asia, but Latin American is growing at a faster rate than those places, according to research company Newzoo. Sony, Ubisoft, Activision, and Microsoft were among those in attendance at the Brazil Game Show this year.

Brazil Game Show 2017 Best Of Show Winners

Further reading: