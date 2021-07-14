Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights Announced For Mobile In Japan

Square Enix has announced Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights for iOS and Android platforms in Japan, which was revealed as the franchise prepares to celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2022. Several of the original crew members from the Bravely Default games are involved, as Keiichi Ajiro is returning to write an original story, while Raita Kazama will once again be responsible for key art and character design.

While Brilliant Lights will feature the familiar Bravely and Default command-battle systems, the game will also be free-to-play with in-game item purchases. No solid release date was announced either.

In other positive news for the franchise, Square Enix announced that it has so far sold over 3 million units, including digital copies. Bravely Default was first released in 2012 for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan and was followed up with a sequel titled Bravely Second: End Layer in 2015. Bravely Default II was released on Nintendo Switch earlier this year. Mobile games happen to be a big focus for Square Enix currently, as the company has several Final Fantasy mobile spin-offs in development.

Ever Crisis remakes the original Final Fantasy 7 while also incorporating elements from Crisis Core, Before Crisis, Dirge of Cerberus, and Advent Children, and will be released in 2022. On the opposite side of the spectrum, there's First Soldier, an upcoming multiplayer battle royale game that leans closer to the current third-person action-RPG style of recent games such as Final Fantasy VII Remake.