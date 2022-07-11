Bravely Default 2 Is $30 For Prime Day

The classically styled JRPG Bravely Default 2 is going for its lowest price yet for Amazon Prime Day. You can get the role-playing game for $30 now, half off its usual price. That's a deep discount, especially given that Bravely Default 2 is a lengthy, well-regarded, and fairly recent game.

The Bravely Default series is loosely based on classic games like Final Fantasy, with a detailed job system and game-bending meta-textual elements. This is the third Bravely Default game, after the original and a semi-sequel called Bravely Second appeared on Nintendo 3DS. This sequel loosely follows the events of the other games.

As with the others, you play as the four Heroes of Light searching for Crystals to stop a cataclysm, finding Asterisks that imbue you with special skills along the way. The name of the series comes from its other central mechanic, the ability to "Brave" and stack multiple actions into a single turn at the expense of future turns, or "Default" to defend and bank a turn for a future action.

Reviews for Bravely Default 2 are generally positive, achieving a 76 average on GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

