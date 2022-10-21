Brand-New DualShock 4 Controllers Are Only $32 Right Now

The DualShock line of controllers ended with the PlayStation 4 generation, but if you've been looking for a mint-in-box version of the DualSense predecessor, you can grab one right now for a bargain. Over on eBay, the still-excellent controllers are on sale from a licensed Sony reseller for just $40. These are brand-new controllers, and Antonline is a Sony authorized reseller. It's hard to find DualShock 4 controllers at this price in general, so getting a new one at this price makes it even better.

You can get an even bigger discount on them with the promo code COUNTDOWN22, dropping the price to just $32 for either a Glacial White or a Green Camouflage version. As for why one of these controllers is worth having in an age where they've been replaced by the more advanced DualSense, there are a few good reasons to grab a classic peripheral.

The DualShock 4 still has a great and ergonomic lightweight design, plus it has a durable array of analog sticks, face buttons, and a nice D-pad. You can use them on your PS5 to play PS4 games, and they're also compatible with games on PC through clients such as Steam or with a little tinkering using third-party apps. You can even use these Bluetooth controllers with your mobile devices.

The other reason to grab this deal is that it could be a great gift for collectors. DualShock 4 controllers that are still sealed in a plastic shell are becoming increasingly harder to find since the DualSense arrived on the scene. There's no guarantee that a brand-new DualShock 4 controller can cover the tuition of your kids if you decide to auction one off in a few decades, but as a curio of the last generation of PlayStation gaming, it's a cool keepsake to have or gift to a friend.

Speaking of controllers, you can check out details on the premium DualSense Edge that's launching next year in January and the Victrix BFG Pro that features a big emphasis on modular customization.