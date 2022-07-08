Both Thor And Jane Foster Thor Are Now In Marvel Contest Of Champions To Celebrate Love And Thunder

To celebrate the release of Thor Love and Thunder, Marvel Contest of Champions is adding, and giving away, both Ragnorok Thor and Jane Foster Thor.

Whether you are a brand new or existing player, if you log in to Marvel Contest of Champions between July 8 and August 2, you can add either Thor (Ragnorok) or Thor (Jane Foster) to your roster. The game features over 200 Marvel characters, including a number of Thor favorites that the MCU features, like Korg, Hela, Loki, Odin, and more.

Marvel Contest of Champions is offering another promotion as well. Players within the US and Canada can win a Hasbro Mjonir Electronic Hammer beginning July 22-27. More details can be found by checking your in-game mail.

Additional characters from Love and Thunder will also be arriving soon. Gorr, the villain played by Christian Bale, arrives July 14. Valkyrie, who first appeared on the big screen in Thor: Ragnorok, will appear on July 28.

The feature film Thor: Love and Thunder releases today, July 8. You can check out GameSpot’s review roundup if you are curious what people are saying about the sequel. GameSpot’s Thor: Love and Thunder review, from Mason Downey, gave it a 6/10, saying “Some of the ideas are great… it just never comes together into a cohesive thing.” If you’ve already seen the movie, or don’t care about spoilers, you can check out GameSpot’s Love and Thunder ending explainer.