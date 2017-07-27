Boromir, Gimli, And Others Join Shadow Of War's New Spinoff Game

On the heels of a beta launch of Middle-earth: Shadow of War mobile earlier in July, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has now revealed several characters who'll appear in this portable tie-in to the console and PC game. Along with protagonist Talion, Middle-earth: Shadow of War mobile--a free-to-play real-time RPG--will feature Celebrimbor, Eltariel, Gimli, Boromir and "many more fan-favorites". The official version of the mobile game will be available this year for Apple and Android devices.

In the meantime, fans can pre-register for the game here. Those who pre-register on Apple devices will receive an exclusive character bundle featuring Ratbag and an Orc starter army, while fans who pre-register for Android devices will receive a version of Shelob in her fair form character, who will be playable for the first time on any platform.

According to the press release, "In Middle-earth: Shadow of War mobile, fans return to Mordor to take part in real-time battles against powerful Orc enemies while gathering Middle-earth’s greatest champions to fight alongside Talion. Each character can be upgraded to bring a special set of skills and powered-up attacks into battle. Middle-earth: Shadow of War mobile also introduces the award-winning Nemesis System to mobile devices for the first time, giving players the chance to build their own Orc army and create countless personal game experiences in the process."