Borderlands Studio Teases New Project And It's Probably Borderlands 3

Borderlands studio Gearbox has given a strong hint that Borderlands 3 is on the way. Speaking at PAX West this weekend, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford teased that around 90 percent of the company's production staff are "working on the thing I think most of you guys want us to be working on," according to DualShockers.

This isn't a guarantee of Borderlands 3, of course, and Pitchford added, "A product does not exist until it's announced (via PCGamesN)."

Pitchford confirmed that a new Borderlands was in development last year, though it won't necessarily be called Borderlands 3. At GDC this year, Pitchford showed off a tech demo for development techniques that could be used in a future game--like a new Borderlands game.

Last month, Take-Two Interactive, which owns Borderlands publisher 2K Games, said that a "highly anticipated new title from one of 2K's biggest franchises" is due out in fiscal 2019. That could be a reference to a new Borderlands title. Whatever the case, Take-Two's fiscal 2019 runs April 2018 through March 2019.

In August, Gearbox quietly announced a new shooter called Project 1v1, a first-person shooter with a twist. The developer also continues to support its hero shooter Battleborn, though given that the game underperformed, it remains to be seen what its future will be.

