Borderlands Movie Could End With A Tease For Handsome Jack, Randy Pitchford Says

The head of Borderlands studio Gearbox has affirmed that the upcoming film based on the series could contain a sequence at the end that points to a sequel. Someone on Twitter said they are guessing the film will end with a Handsome Jack-related tease that sets up a sequel.

"We shot a bunch of different options for zingers," Pitchford replied. "Assuming we actually end up doing one, I'd say your odds are just about right."

Nothing is decided yet, it seems, and any decision about this will be made by director Eli Roth, according to Pitchford. "I'm on team Eli Roth, though, so I'm going to support whatever he thinks is the right call."

Actor Kevin Hart, who plays Roland in the Borderlands movie, previously discussed how he believes there could be multiple sequels down the road.

"Somehow I find myself in these spaces where you get a part of these IPs that are hitting the big screen and have the potential to become so much more. ... Borderlands, nobody knows what to expect, but if this thing comes and it smacks people correctly, you could be looking at Borderlands 2, Borderlands 3. It's that good," Hart told Collider.

The Borderlands movie has finished filming, but post-production work on the movie might take some time to complete.

