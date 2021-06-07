Borderlands Dev Gearbox Revealing A "New Adventure" At Summer Game Fest

Gearbox, the developer of the Borderlands series and publisher of games like Homeworld, is apparently going to show off something new during the Summer Game Fest Kick Off event. It could be a new game called "Wonderlands," according to references found on a new website.

A website called Be Chaotic Great has gone live that teases an announcement on Thursday, June 10 of a "new adventure from Gearbox and 2K." That's all the information there is to go on now, and it's not immediately clear how the phrase "be chaotic great" factors in. Whatever the case, we won't have to wait long to find out, thankfully.

Prepare for the reveal of a new adventure from @GearboxOfficial and @2K during #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live on June 10! 🔥 https://t.co/WMXopnCE4j pic.twitter.com/zb52zmZhKK — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 7, 2021

Although Gearbox has been sold to Embracer Group, the Texas-based studio continues to work with 2K Games on the Borderlands franchise. Recently, it was reported that a Borderlands spin-off is in the works and might be announced around E3. The game is reportedly focused around Tiny Tina, according to another leak.

Twitter user Wario64 found references to something called "Wonderlands" in what appears to be the source code on the website. Wonderlands is the rumored title of the supposed Borderlands spin-off. GameSpot was also able to find this in the source code.

Wonderlands to be revealed on June 10th https://t.co/OzQgr8eBJT pic.twitter.com/J5Ky2IBUMQ — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 7, 2021

Summer Game Fest's Kick Off Live event will have 30+ games featured during the show, including a dozen world premieres and announcements.

