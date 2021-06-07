Summer Game Fest Loki Charms Cereal E3: All Confirmed PC Games New Master And Commander E3: Dragon Age 4 Fortnite Spooky TV Sets

Borderlands Dev Gearbox Revealing A "New Adventure" At Summer Game Fest

The title "Wonderlands" was spotted on a new website's source code.

Gearbox, the developer of the Borderlands series and publisher of games like Homeworld, is apparently going to show off something new during the Summer Game Fest Kick Off event. It could be a new game called "Wonderlands," according to references found on a new website.

A website called Be Chaotic Great has gone live that teases an announcement on Thursday, June 10 of a "new adventure from Gearbox and 2K." That's all the information there is to go on now, and it's not immediately clear how the phrase "be chaotic great" factors in. Whatever the case, we won't have to wait long to find out, thankfully.

Although Gearbox has been sold to Embracer Group, the Texas-based studio continues to work with 2K Games on the Borderlands franchise. Recently, it was reported that a Borderlands spin-off is in the works and might be announced around E3. The game is reportedly focused around Tiny Tina, according to another leak.

Twitter user Wario64 found references to something called "Wonderlands" in what appears to be the source code on the website. Wonderlands is the rumored title of the supposed Borderlands spin-off. GameSpot was also able to find this in the source code.

Summer Game Fest's Kick Off Live event will have 30+ games featured during the show, including a dozen world premieres and announcements.

For more on Summer Game Fest, have a look at GameSpot's Summer Game Fest roundup that covers the showtimes, what to expect, and more.

GameSpot will livestream Summer Game Fest, E3 2021, and all the major games events and showcases as part of Play for All 2021 during June, raising money for AbleGamers, which focuses on helping people with disabilities play games and improving accessibility in games.

