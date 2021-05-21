Borderlands 3's Trial of Cunning Boss Is About To Get A Huge Buff

Borderlands 3's latest hotfix is now live, activating the True Trials event for the Trial of Cunning. As part of this update, both the health and attack of the Trial of Cunning boss have been massively increased, raising the trial's difficulty significantly. While the challenge might be an exciting prospect to some, the official Gearbox blog post warns new players to "beware," as the mini-event cannot be turned off and will remain live until May 27.

As a reward for undertaking this challenge, the Trial of Cunning boss will drop two Legendary weapons upon defeat, with each drop having a chance of being either the Sickle or Skullmasher from the Gun, Love, and Tentacles add-on. However, while these weapons will drop for all players, the blog post reminds players that only those who have purchased the add-on will be able to equip the Skullmasher to their character. In addition to these improved drops, the chest at the end of the Trial of Cunning will now be full of legendary loot regardless of how quickly you complete it or the number of objectives you scored.

This hotfix is part of the larger True Trials event, which began May 13 and is running until July 1. The event adds six weeks of challenging content to the game, in which one of the Proving Grounds map bosses will get dramatically buffed each week. If you can best these baddies, each boss drops some legendary loot for your troubles, with one weapon selected from the base game's loot pool and the other coming from one of Borderland 3's six add-ons. Last week, the Trial of Survival was the one to take on, with players earning The Lob and some Lucky 7 legendary weapons for doing so. However, due to the True Trial shifting over to the Trial of Cunning, the event is now closed.

On top of these changes, the hotfix is also moving Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine to a new location on Thursdays at noon ET, though where the location is was not stated in the statement.